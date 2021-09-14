5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $2,499,900

A true masterpiece! This meticulously maintained custom home just under 1 acre, is centered in the heart of the Poet Streets. Enter through the gorgeous foyer with beaming ceilings and gas fireplace. Continue to the professional chef's kitchen and butlers pantry which lends in entertaining on a grand scale. The home offers 5 en-suite bedrooms, family room, and living room. The formal dining room looks to the private back patio and pool. Backyard features a pool house with kitchenette area, bath, and living space. You will love the gorgeous gardens, which make the yard comfortable and private. The home offers so many extras including sport court, indoor/outdoor screened in porch, built in gas grill, surround sound, and basement bar. There is something for everyone in this home. Well for watering yard, and an amazing treated water system for the home. Ask for details!