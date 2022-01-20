5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $2,499,900

Stunning and meticulously maintained custom home built by Yellowstone Basin Construction. The home sits on 2 interior lots, just under 1 acre. Enter through the gorgeous tiled foyer with beaming ceilings and continue to the gourmet kitchen and butlers pantry. The home offers 5 en-suite bedrooms with an option of a main level master or upper master bedroom. The formal dining room looks onto the private back patio, oversized pool and gorgeous private gardens. Backyard features a pool house you could live in, which includes a full kitchenette area, bath, living space and gas fireplace. The home offers many extras including hot tub, fenced sport court, indoor/outdoor screened in porch, built in gas grill, surround sound, basement bar, movie room, ample storage. There is something for everyone in this home. Well for watering yard, and a treated water system for the home. Ask for details!