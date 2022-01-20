Stunning and meticulously maintained custom home built by Yellowstone Basin Construction. The home sits on 2 interior lots, just under 1 acre. Enter through the gorgeous tiled foyer with beaming ceilings and continue to the gourmet kitchen and butlers pantry. The home offers 5 en-suite bedrooms with an option of a main level master or upper master bedroom. The formal dining room looks onto the private back patio, oversized pool and gorgeous private gardens. Backyard features a pool house you could live in, which includes a full kitchenette area, bath, living space and gas fireplace. The home offers many extras including hot tub, fenced sport court, indoor/outdoor screened in porch, built in gas grill, surround sound, basement bar, movie room, ample storage. There is something for everyone in this home. Well for watering yard, and a treated water system for the home. Ask for details!
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $2,499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An off-duty deputy was struck by a possible bullet fragment after an argument in front of a Billings bar early Saturday morning. One person was hospitalized due to a rollover crash after fleeing the scene.
Billings police investigate a shooting and related car crash on Grand Avenue at 1 a.m. Saturday. According to Billings police, the shooting ha…
Billings Police Department officers continue to hunt for suspects in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy early Sunday morning.
The 15-year-old boy who died after being shot during an altercation at Castle Rock Park in Billings Sunday morning has been identified as Khoe…
A U.S. District Court judge sided with bison advocates this week by ordering the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to revisit its decision regard…
Several Crow leaders are considering triggering the tribe’s “Bad Man” clause to ban a St. Charles Mission School principal from the reservation.
Billings police investigate the scene of a shooting in a parking lot at Castle Rock Park Sunday morning. A 15-year-old boy arrived at a Billin…
Costs incurred while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed nursing homes to operate at a loss across the country, and Montana is no exception.
Firefighters battled a blaze inside the new drop-off facility at the Billings landfill Wednesday afternoon. The fire caused extensive damage t…
- Updated
Ray Marxer’s career at the Matador Cattle Co. began Oct. 8, 1974. He retired in 2011 as general manager of a ranch whose scale tends to elicit awe: 345,000 acres, roughly 3,000 miles of fencing, 15,000-plus animals, including cows, calves, bulls and horses.