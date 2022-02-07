 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $2,799,000

This luxurious property speaks to a buyer who truly values a home’s thoughtful craftsmanship and artistry in not only the materials used, but also in the overall design and layout. This inviting, world class property is enhanced by a slew of outdoor amenities. The resort-style backyard has a saltwater pool, hot tub and lounging area with outdoor fire place. This home boasts five bedrooms, five full baths, five fireplaces, a main-level primary suite, 3-story elevator, and a total of more than 7,600 square feet of beautiful, functional interior space. The decor is perfectly executed to capture exterior light and views, and while enveloped in comfort and luxury.

