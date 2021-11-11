5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $280,000

Spacious five bed two both home in the middle of town! Separate entrances and a second kitchen in the basement would make this a great owner occupy or investment property! Upstairs has three large bedrooms with built in closets and one bath. Basement has two more bedrooms with a full bath. Nice covered patio above the 2 car garage. Large laundry room with an extra storage room. New siding in 2015. Take the Matterport 3D Tour here! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zepiACrCKpb