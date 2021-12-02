 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $284,000

Downtown bungalow with a lot of character. Brand new roof, siding, and gutters. Hardwood floors in living room, with built-ins. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on main floor. Kitchen has eating area, or use 2nd bedroom as formal dining room. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms. Basement offers 5th bedroom area, 2nd living space, extra space and unfinished storage.

