5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $289,000

Brand new outside in this well kept home! New roof, gutters, Hardie siding, and Pella windows in 2020. Second kitchen, separate entrances, and separate electrical meters would make this a great owner occupy or investment property! Basketball court upstairs with nice hardwood floors. Stacked washer dryer stays. Downstairs has all new carpet, laminate flooring and paint. Basement also has its own washer dryer hookups. Fully fenced backyard! Large parking area in the back off the alley. Take the Matterport 3D Tour here! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BEaWPyUgkLM