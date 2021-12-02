5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $289,000

So much room to spread out in this spacious home boasting 2,768 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This great family home is conveniently located just a few blocks from Bitterroot Elementary and Medicine Crow Middle School. New LVP flooring throughout the main level. Master suite has a large bathroom with tub/shower. Plenty of good sized closets throughout. Lots of natural light in the basement family room and bedrooms. Plenty of room in the unfinished area for storage, or to add another bathroom and bedroom! Nice big yard is partially fenced and has a well for watering. House is currently on well water but can be connected to city water if desired. New roof and siding in 2021 along with two new windows. Don't miss this one!