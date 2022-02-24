5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $299,900

Welcome to 2929 Miles Ave. This clean West End home allows easy access to all of the amenities Billings has to offer! The West End location gives quick access to all of the most popular hotspots in town and A hop, skip and a jump from Meadowlark Elementary! Main floor living features some new paint and laminate flooring, Gas Fireplace, Kitchen/Dining Room with sliding glass doors giving you access to a covered patio for additional entertainment space. The Basement level features a family room, 2 additional Non-egress bedrooms, unfinished storage/Utility Room. This property also includes a single attached garage with a good sized driveway as well as on street parking. Property is an Estate.