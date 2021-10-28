5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $299,900

Move in Ready! Remodeled home with updated kitchen cabinets, appliances & Quartz counters, newer light fixtures throughout, wood laminate floors, updated interior & exterior paint, newer windows & new vinyl fencing installed in 2020. Roof & AC new in 2019. Lower level en suite with walk in closet, egress window & attached bathroom with tiled shower (with new door) 2nd lower level bedroom/bonus room is non egress. Double size garage with single door complete with heater in attached work shop/shed. New garage door opener installed in 2020. Second shed behind garage off alley. Popular neighborhood with walking distance to elementary school & park. Close to shopping.