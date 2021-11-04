 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $300,000

This well-maintained and conveniently located home in a quiet neighborhood is situated on a spacious lot with mature trees. It features five comfy bedrooms, two classic bathrooms and an open concept kitchen, dining and living area ideal for busy mornings and entertaining guests. Step outside the sliding glass door and enjoy your morning coffee and peaceful sunrises under the covered deck. The attached two car garage and fenced backyard will have you saying "there is no place like home".

