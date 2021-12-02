 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $310,000

Beautiful 2-story family home in copper ridge sub. Custom finishes and upgrades. Tankless hot water heater, 900 square foot 3 car attached garage. Fully fenced and landscaped spacious lot with underground sprinklers. Structural problems have not been remedied (engineers report and proposal from Yellowstone Structural on file). Sold AS-IS.

