5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $319,000

Opportunity knocks:bring your contractor, imagination & dreams and secure this one of a kind mid century modern gem with 2nd A-frame cottage on a 1/2 acre. Backs to city park land with unobstructed views of the valley & the infamous Sacrifice Cliff. Situated on 2 city lots (with potential for 3)and backing to the Billings Bench Water Canal with shares to irrigate. Remarkable renderings & plans available to view to bring this diamond in the rough back to her true form or make your own.** NOTE: Property is currently Uninhabitable and ALL parties must sign a release PRIOR to viewing; seller/agent assume no liability. All Utilities currently shut off.** SqFt & Home detail per renderings: buyer to implement plans or have their own.