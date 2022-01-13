5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $325,000

There's plenty of room to spread out in this mid-town home! Could easily be converted to an up/down (verify w/ city on conforming requirements)with the separate side door entrance. Updates in the past 18 months include new paint in and out, new roof and gutters, refaced kitchen cabinets, and luxury vinyl plank flooring! Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms (one does not have a window but is counted in Orion). The basement offers 2 more bedrooms, each with egress windows. While there is an attached single car garage, there is also a large garage off the alley that could have heat added and make a great workshop! It has a wood burning fireplace, but has not been used by current owner. There is also a well pump but no knowledge of it's condition as current owner has never utilized it. A great entertaining deck has been added off the standalone garage with gas to the fireplace. No showings until 1/12.