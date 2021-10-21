 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $325,000

Centrally located just down from Lewis & Clark Middle School. Large ranch style home with 4 bedrooms on the main level! New carpet & paint inside! 2 full bathrooms, family room, pool table, bedroom downstairs non-egress, unfinished storage area, Oversized 2 car garage.

