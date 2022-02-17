Updated 2-Story 1628 sq. ft. 5 bed, 1 1/2 bath home in the heights. Covered front porch leads into this adorable home w/coat nook closet at front entry. Main floor offers Living Room, Kitchen, Dining, 2 beds and a ½ bath w/LVP throughout. Upper level has 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances w/butcher block countertop and walk-in pantry. New metal roof. New vinyl fence. New gas hot water heat system w/dual zones. Tankless hot water heater. Sips panels 8” walls with foam insulation between plywood.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Editor's note: This letter from former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot to GOP National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is published with the author's…
A Billings Police Department officer responding to a report of a man with a gun shot and killed the man Tuesday night at about 8 p.m.
For the first time in decades, downtown Billings will see from-the-ground-up apartment building construction project
The old Whalen Tire warehouse on First Avenue North in downtown Billings is going the way of the dodo.
A former Montana governor who once served as the chair of the Republican National Committee has sent a letter to the RNC's current chair, urging the committee to withdraw its recent censure of two GOP members for their roles in investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on the nation’s Capitol.
Montana is eligible for up to $42.9 million in federal cash to install EV charging stations along 2,141 miles of interstate and highways within the state.
“We just ask not to be forgotten…Even if they [BPD] can’t say anything about the case, just to say that they’re still working on it,” said Lucas Parker, Khoen Parker’s father.
The wolf harvest in Region 3 is approaching the threshold of 82 wolves, which will trigger the end of the wolf trapping and hunting season there.
In the minutes before Billings Police Officer Brett Hilde shot and killed a 40-year-old man Tuesday night, the man had already pointed a gun at a passing motorist and at a group of people mingling in the front yard of a home.
A 27-year-old Jackson, Wyo., skier was killed in a fall while navigating down Apocalypse Couloir in Death Canyon on Sunday, according to a Gra…
By definition, an "integrated resource plan" is an electric utility’s look into how it will power up customers for the next 20 years. But, reg…