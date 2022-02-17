 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $325,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $325,000

Updated 2-Story 1628 sq. ft. 5 bed, 1 1/2 bath home in the heights. Covered front porch leads into this adorable home w/coat nook closet at front entry. Main floor offers Living Room, Kitchen, Dining, 2 beds and a ½ bath w/LVP throughout. Upper level has 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances w/butcher block countertop and walk-in pantry. New metal roof. New vinyl fence. New gas hot water heat system w/dual zones. Tankless hot water heater. Sips panels 8” walls with foam insulation between plywood.

