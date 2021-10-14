5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $339,000

This classic and charming home is loaded with curb appeal and situated on a quiet lane near Rose Park. Outside you'll find mature trees, flower gardens and a private pavestone patio. A Craftsman door leads you inside where you can enjoy many unique features including customized lighting and built-in fireplace insert, a blend of original hardwoods, brand new carpeting in family room, ceramic tile and LVP flooring, stainless appliances (brand new dishwasher). Included are a 3-season sunroom, lower level game room, large laundry rooms on both levels, and oversized single garage with two attics for storage and an entrance door. A few finishing touches of your own will take it to a new level!