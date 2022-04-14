5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $350,000

This is a great ranch style home on a large lot! The home has been updated throughout with new windows, new water heater, electrical panel, carpet, and more. With three bedrooms on the main floor and two more in the basement, there's plenty of space for everyone! There is a large shed with electrical on the property and plenty of room to build a shop (has alley access). The covered back patio is perfect for enjoying the outdoors and the well provides plenty of water for the yard. This home is walking distance to the elementary school. Swing set and work bench (wooden) in garage to stay. (Basement bathroom does not have a toilet)