5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $350,000

10 Day only listing! Investors special. Selling AS IS. Get it before it is totally remodeled and sold for more! Large rooms, tons of square feet, wood burning fireplace upstairs, and huge potential on a beautiful lot. More info to follow as it becomes available. Structural report on file. Garage has a breeze way built to make garage attached. All parties to do their own due diligence. Lot has been recently subdivided and it doesn't reflect correctly in county records. All info per Orion buyer and buyers agent to verify all information.