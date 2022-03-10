 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $350,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $350,000

Beautifully Maintained 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Rancher with luxury vinyl planking on the main level and basement utility room. Carpet in spacious family room and basement bedrooms. Hardie board siding on exterior. Extended driveway. Cat 6 Ethernet to every bedroom-office area - TV locations. Gas or electric range & dryer. Move in condition like new home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News