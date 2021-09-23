Beautiful 2-story family home in copper ridge sub. Custom finishes and upgrades. Tankless hot water heater, 900 square foot 3 car attached garage. Fully fenced and landscaped spacious lot with underground sprinklers. Structural problems have not been remedied (engineers report and proposal from Yellowstone Structural on file). Sold AS-IS.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $365,000
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
In the past week, 14 people have died of covid here, the state’s largest hospital.
A 20-year-old Billings man was killed in a single-car crash Friday night on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
The most expensive ranch deal in Montana history has closed, local real estate companies say.
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
The restaurant is projected to reopen on Sept. 25. “So far I love it more than ever,” said manager Christian Reinker.
A Washington man has died in Yellowstone National Park and a search continues for his camping partner.
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
The Granny's Attic building at the corner of South 28th Street and Minnesota is preparing for its demolition later this year. A block down the street, crews are peeling the facade off the front of the Western Bar building.