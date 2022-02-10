Beautifully updated home featuring 5 bedrooms, an open kitchen-living area with a spacious dining room, and a detached two car garage. This well cared for property includes original hardwoods, granite counter tops with a breakfast bar in the kitchen, newer LVP flooring in the dining room, two bedrooms and an updated bath on the main floor. Three bedrooms in the lower (2 non-egress) and laundry. Fully fenced yard and additional off street parking!
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $365,000
