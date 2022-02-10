 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $365,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $365,000

Beautifully updated home featuring 5 bedrooms, an open kitchen-living area with a spacious dining room, and a detached two car garage. This well cared for property includes original hardwoods, granite counter tops with a breakfast bar in the kitchen, newer LVP flooring in the dining room, two bedrooms and an updated bath on the main floor. Three bedrooms in the lower (2 non-egress) and laundry. Fully fenced yard and additional off street parking!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News