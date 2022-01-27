5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $370,000

Wonderfully updated Billings' Heights home with new siding and roofing. You'll love living in the Classic Author streets, easy access to the walking trail, close to parks, yet tucked away without "through" streets. Lots of light fill great spaces to unwind and live your best life. Deck off of the dining room, and patio off of the great room. Updated the home to stay and enjoy, but circumstances changed. Updated paint, colors, flooring, and custom built "floating" shelves will stay too. Kitchen appliances stay and are from 2020 & 2021. Water heater new in 2018. All you need is to move in and love it like your new home. Check out the 360 tour, 3D model, and floorplan and then call your agent or call me and we'll get you in this before it's gone: https://www.vr-360-tour.com/e/9f4BfoJju-g/e?hide_background_audio=true&hide_e3play=true&hide_logo=true&hide_nadir=true&hidelive=false