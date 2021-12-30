 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $375,000

You don't want to miss this move-in ready home with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, and storage galore! On the main floor, you will love the vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, gas fireplace, laundry room with access to the deck, dining with hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and master suite with a walk-in closet and private bath! The daylight basement offers a family room, 3 bedrooms, storage, and a spacious bathroom with a large soaking tub and a separate shower. Outdoors you will enjoy the large fenced yard with underground sprinklers, deck, garden area, extra parking - all on a corner lot! Call today for a showing!

