5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $375,000

This mid-century beauty sits just South of Rimrock with gorgeous views of the Rims from the large back deck. This location is unbeatable; you can pick up flowers and coffee at Roots around the corner, and a quick grocery run at Poly Food Basket is just a few blocks down the other way. In under a 10 minute drive you can reach the colleges, hospitals, downtown area, or airport. This home has an extra large driveway and paved parking alongside the 2 car garage. Upstairs is a spacious open-concept living, dining, and kitchen space with two sets of doors opening up to the backyard. Also upstairs are 2 bedrooms, a full hall bathroom, and a master bedroom with its own updated private bathroom. Downstairs is a second large living space, oversized laundry area with a hidden room inside, as well as another non-egress bedroom, updated bathroom, and bonus room.