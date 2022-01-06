5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $375,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS! MOTIVATED SELLER! This home has so much potential! It just needs some love. 4 Large bedrooms with 2 bathrooms on the main floor with potential of 2 more non-egress bedrooms, bonus rooms or home-office in the basement along with "stubbed in bathroom" in the basement, with even more possibilities and amazing opportunities if you have the vision. 2 fireplaces inside the home and one built-in fireplace on the outside patio. Centrally located within the heart of Billings. Don't let being on Rimrock Road dissuade you from considering this property. It has a large driveway making off street parking a dream and the large backyard gives you tons of privacy from the hustle and bustle of Billings commuters. Could easily be converted into an up/down rental or perfect for someone looking for elbow room and space. Being sold "as is", so price is reflective of this.