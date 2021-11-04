 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $385,000

Great, large family home in desirable location! Come be part of a 50+ year tradition of "Luminary Lane". Every Christmas Eve, bags are placed in memory of a little boy. This home boasts over 3,000 sq ft of living area to make yours. 2 non-egress basement bedrooms, and possible work shop/hobby area as well. 2 Dining rooms to accommodate the large gatherings you'll be having! Large mature trees help keep the house cool during the summer. Sure to not last long, kill 2 birds with one stone these weekend, Estate sale on Friday & Saturday, 5 & 6....AND view the home!!

