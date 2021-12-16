5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $385,000

This home boasts a large lot with an in-ground pool that has a brand new pool liner. Perfect home to make a private oasis for all your summer swim parties. Cambria Quartz countertops in the color Summer Hill is gorgeous in the open kitchen. Other new items worthy of mentioning are roof, siding, gutters, soffit, garage door, sliding door, some new carpet, luxury laminate in kitchen, kitchen cabinets, high efficient furnace and AC, bathroom vanities, front door and gas fireplace insert. So much new in this home but still room to make it your own with a few improvements and add even more value. Northside of home has gated RV parking. Basement has an additional office space, smaller bedroom, or craft room. Master bed has been virtually staged. Very near Lake Hills Golf Course. All info per Orion buyer and buyers agent to verify all info.