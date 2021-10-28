5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $398,900

This West-End updated 5 bed 3 bath home with an attached oversized 2 stall garage will not disappoint! Come check out the new floors, freshly painted walls & ceilings, and updated light fixtures; along with fairly new stainless steel appliances. This home is located in a culdesac in a very nice neighborhood. It has 2 fireplaces, one in the living room and one in the family room in the basement. There is also a locked gun room in the basement. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main floor. This property has a spacious back yard that opens onto a playground. You will never have neighbors behind you! The back yard is fenced and has a well for irrigation. The underground sprinklers have just been winterized. This property also includes a patio/deck off of the dining room and a large shed for storage. Vacant, but please call agent before showing.