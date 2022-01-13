5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $399,000

Great location on a cul-de-sac. Fabulous open floor plan great for entertaining filled with natural light. Vaulted living/dining/kitchen with door to oversized patio. 3 bedrooms on main, master with bath and walk-in closet. Wood laminate throughout the main level. Completely finished downstairs with huge entertainment room, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. You'll love the fully fenced yard, large back patio and large storage shed. Backyard overlooks a large vacant field. The home comes with an alarm system for your safety.