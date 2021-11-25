5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $399,900

Welcome to a truly beautiful heights home! This super clean and roomy 5 bed and 3 and 1/2 bath home won't last long! An open main floor offers you a comfortable dining area! The kitchen is updated with quartz counters, butcher block island, subway tile ascents and newer appliances! Plenty of natural light with vaulted ceilings surround you in the living room ! Upstairs is a generous master bedroom with master suite and large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms are upstairs as well! Downstairs is the warm family room and laundry with the half bath and entry into the two car garage. The lower level boasts two roomy bedrooms and another full bath. The backyard is easily accessible from the dining area and lower level family room. Yard is also fully fenced, has UGSP and a small shed for all your storage desires. Roof was replaced in 2019 along with west side siding!