5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $399,900

Welcome to quiet country living in town! This beautiful 5-bedroom Rancher sits on over an acre, is completely fenced along with a well for home and yard! (Includes reverse osmosis and water softener, well is new in 2017) The home is completely updated, has all new laminate and LVP flooring downstairs, a gorgeous light filled kitchen is complete with newer stainless appliances and gas stove! Large master with an amazing master bath, two more roomy bedrooms on the main, along with another beautiful tiled main bath! Main floor laundry with landing area! Spacious family room with gas fireplace, barn doors and two additional bedrooms! Oversized two car garage is gas heated, plenty of storage and yard to park all your toys! Hurry- this one won't last long at this price!