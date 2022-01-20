INCREDIBLE location within minutes to shopping, restaurants, schools and parks. This nicely maintained home features an oversized 2 car attached garage, lots of parking and 5 Bedrooms (3 main floor bedrooms and 2 lower level non-egress bedrooms). The outdoor entertaining starts on the back covered patio/deck bringing you to a LARGE beautiful, fenced backyard with 60' drilled well to water the lawn with underground sprinklers, water feature and a shed for even more storage. This spacious home offers plenty of inside space for entertaining with wood fireplaces on each level, kitchen with center island and BONUS room/areas in lower level. Don't miss out... Call your REALTOR today! Professional photos coming soon...
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $399,900
