5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $399,999

Perfect Alkali Creek location! Park land directly in the backyard with small bridge over creek. Beautiful Rim views off the covered patio with TONS of privacy! Hot tub electrical already in place and fire pit stays to complete the effect. Kitchen already updated with sparkle granite countertops and gas range/hood. Not many homes come for sale in this area because people want to STAY. Less than 15 minute drive to hospitals and downtown amenities. 3 Bedrooms on the main and main floor laundry. Lots of opportunity to make this property your own style. Extra parking on the side of the house for your toys. Back on the market, no fault of the home. Flood insurance required if buyers are getting a loan.