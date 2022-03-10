 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $400,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $400,000

Wonderful 5 bed, 3 bath, ranch-style home in the Heights! The main floor features 3 bedrooms including the master suite, spacious living room with gas fireplace, dining room with patio door, kitchen with granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. The basement includes a family room, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room, plus plenty of storage space. Exterior includes a fenced yard, underground sprinklers, oversized 2 car garage & RV parking.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News