5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $409,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $409,000

Welcome Home to 1149 Kootenai Ave. This home has 5 Beds 3 Baths and plenty of room to spread out. The home backs up to vacant land is a block away from Eagle Cliffs Elementary. The yard has room toys, gardens, and lots of memories. The exterior of the home has been updated and is surrounded by a newer vinyl fencing. There are 2 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bathrooms. The lower level has the laundry room, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a living room. Get in and see this home as soon as you can!

