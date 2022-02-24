5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $410,000

Never a dull moment in this house of bling! From the copper gutters and gold glittered stamped concrete outside to the crystal chandeliers and ornate details inside, this homes has it all and then some!! Currently this house boasts 6 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, one of the large owner's suites on the ground level can easily be converted into another living space, rec room, theater, or whatever your imagination can create! If you happen to be a Harley Davidson fan then you will love the epoxied emblem and color scheme of the 2 car garage floor. Newer flooring throughout the home inside and outside you will find a well for the huge landscaped backyard complete with underground sprinklers, mature grown trees, and walking distance to schools. Join us Sunday 2/27 for a Mardi Gras themed OPEN HOUSE 1-4pm or call for your very own private showing!