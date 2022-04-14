 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $415,000

Spacious 5 bed / 3 bath rancher on a quiet street in the Heights. Large fenced back yard opens on to 223 acres of State Land open space that will not be developed. Many updates including an eat-in kitchen remodel, new LVP flooring, and a new A/C unit in 2021. Main level features a master suite and two additional bedrooms. Living room features a vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. W/D hookups in closet near the bedrooms on main floor. The basement boasts a large family room, two more full egress bedrooms and ample storage space. Underground sprinklers and an oversized 2 car garage make this a great home for the family that needs 5 bedrooms.

