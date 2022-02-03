 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $419,900

This 5 bed/3 bath Parkland West rancher has been nicely updated and has a 2-car garage, plus a graveled side area for extra parking. Lots of updates including solid surface counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, luxury vinyl tile in the main living areas, newer carpet in the bedrooms and basement, modern baseboard trim and interior doors, newer paint (both inside and out) and newer light fixtures. Master suite has a walk-in closet and an updated bathroom with tile shower and floor. Vaulted ceiling in the living/dining/kitchen area, main-floor laundry, 3 beds on the main floor/2 beds in bsmt (one that can double as a bonus room for home office, workout room, craft room, etc.), built-ins and a gas fireplace in bsmt family room, pergola over backyard patio, large shed w/ electricity that can be used as workshop, big yard w/ garden planter boxes, UGSP & vinyl privacy fence.

