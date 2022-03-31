5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $425,000

Spacious, yet quaint WEST END home. Close to schools and many amenities! Walk inside and you will be greeted by a vaulted ceiling in the living room (main floor), and an open kitchen that overlooks the main living area -- as it sits on the upper level where there are 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths (one is in the main suite). The lower level features a cozy family room with a gas fireplace, two more bedrooms and another full bathroom! NEW flooring on the lower level! And that's not all, folks, there is an additional "bonus" bedroom (with two egress windows) on the lowest (basement) level-that is surprisingly spacious and light! Oversized two-car garage. Don't miss your chance to view this home!