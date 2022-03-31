 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $425,000

Stunning Westend ranch-style home, fantastic location, quiet culdesac, within walking distance of Boulder Elementary and Will James! Boasting beautiful hardwood floors, and generous room sizes, this home has something for everyone! Sprawling kitchen, with upgraded stainless dishwasher oven/range and microwave opens to a huge entertaining deck overlooking a 30X60 lighted recreation court and a lower patio. Massive master suite with generous walk in closet and dressing area. Lower level walk out family room with entertaining bar, and a private sauna room! Updates include new ac & high efficiency furnace, on-demand water heater, RV parking with electric. Photos and virtual tour to be uploaded ASAP!

