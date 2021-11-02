 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $444,900

Entertainers Dream! Such an amazing home, you'd never guess all the amenities at first look from the outside. This home has extensive add-ons, additions and upgrades including a large exercise / flex room, huge kitchen with pantry, 3 Fireplaces (2 gas & 1 wood burning) 2 Master Suite's - one that has a walk-out from the lower level! Total of 5 Bedrooms and 4 bathrooms to accommodate everyone! Back yard features a large swimming pool, covered patio, storage shed, RV parking and so much more! You'll want to get into this one quickly because you've found the home of a lifetime!

