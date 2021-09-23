5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $450,000

Enjoy the peace and quiet Briarwood offers with views of the golf course & the city from this cul-de-sac location. Large windows bring in tons of natural light and the gas fireplace will make it cozy in the coming fall cool nights. Room for everyone with 3 main floor bedrooms, two lower level egress bedrooms & huge game/tv/man cave room in the lower walk out level. Lower level has tons of storage too! Laundry room is located conveniently for you on the main floor. You will love the deck and fire pit for entertaining and taking in the view.