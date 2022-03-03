5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $450,000

This Heights home offers charm and warmth. Inside, the living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen provide all the space that you need for entertaining while also accommodating for quiet evenings in. There is more than enough room to spread out with a comfy master en suite and two additional bedrooms. The two spacious bonus rooms are ideal for playing board games, watching movies or exercising. They can also be used as bedrooms. Step outside and enjoy morning coffee and afternoon barbecues on the deck that overlooks the well-sized, fenced backyard. With a three car garage, you have plenty of space for parking and storage.