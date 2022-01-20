5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $460,000

OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY, JANUARY 20TH 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM HUGE 1/2 ACRE LOT tucked away in mature Westend Neighborhood. Remodeled top to bottom: black stainless GE Profile appliances, soft close cabinetry, quartz in kitchen & bathrooms, matte black lighting & fixtures, new flooring, roof, soffits, fascia, gutters, garage door, tub/showers, toilets, front porch, furnace, and tank-less hot water heater. Alley access to back of property provides room to build your dream shop! $30 a month for unlimited water; community well.