5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $475,000

Beautiful remodeled rancher in Northwest Billings! This spacious home has vaulted ceilings, 3 fireplaces, new custom kitchen with quartz counter tops, breakfast bar and all new appliances, sunken living room with lots of natural light, formal dining area, main level family room & laundry room, master bedroom with patio door and private bath, 4 additional bedrooms & 2 baths, large family room in basement and unfinished storage area. 2 car attached garage, hardboard siding, covered patio & fenced yard! Lots of home for the money!

