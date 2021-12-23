5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $475,000

Welcome to one Absolutely Beautiful Home! This 3000 square foot home boasts so many features. you must visit in person! Large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space and a cozy dining area! Spacious living room with tray ceiling and plenty of natural light! Spacious Master with Master suite and large walk-in closet. Two more roomy bedrooms on the main level. Main floor laundry off the kitchen leading into the large 3 car garage! Large family room downstairs with gas fireplace! Two additional bedrooms egress in the basement along with large bath! Home sits on a beautiful landscaped 14000 sq foot lot with two large decks and electric awning on deck off the living room! Great quiet location is still close to shopping and fun! New roof with upgraded shingles. new exterior paint, new garage doors, and west side fascia replaced in 2021. Home is staged and furniture does not convey.