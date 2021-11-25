5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $480,000

Enjoy the peace and quiet Briarwood offers with views of the golf course and the city from this cul-de-sac location. So many new updates with this home - New gutters, exterior paint, interior paint, flooring, vanity in hall bath to mention a few - this home is move in ready! Large windows bring in tons of natural light and the gas fireplace will make it cozy in the coming winter nights. Room for everyone with 3 main floor bedrooms, two lower level egress bedrooms & huge game/tv/man cave room in the lower walk out level. Lower level has tons of storage too! You will love the expansive deck and fire pit for entertaining and taking in the view. The laundry room is located conveniently on the main floor off the garage and there is additional parking next to the garage