First time on the market, this one owner home is close to city limits and offers .46 acre yard, mature landscaping plus rim views on the horizon! South facing deck welcomes you to open space living areas, dining to patio/deck, kitchen with skylight, office and utility room. Upper level has primary suite with steam shower, two bedrooms, bath and lower level offers living area, two bedrooms, bath, den, bonus rooms plus storage! Heated 3rd garage is being used as shop, adjacent two car garage offers storage racks, hot water and floor drains. Tankless water heater, radiant heat 6 zones, parking for your RV, camper or boat are added benefits. Convenient location to multiple schools, shopping, restaurants, golf and running/walking/biking routes.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $489,900
