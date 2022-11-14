Seller agrees to pay $10,000 towards closing costs, prepaids and/or discount points at closing w/acceptable offer! 5 Bed (3 upper level), 3 Bath 4-level home on Westend w/vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. This 2994 Sq Ft. home was built by Pentecost Construction and has an open floor plan with lots of light. Custom kitchen w/crown molding, spacious island, s/s appliances and door leading to patio in fenced back yard. Upstairs features master suite w/private bath, double sink vanity & walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room w/cabinets and sink. Daylight lower level boasts family room, electric fireplace/with floor to ceiling tile and daylight windows, additional bedroom and bath. Lowest level has 5th bedroom & large bonus room or possible 6th bedroom. Covered front porch w/recessed lights. Dble attached garage. Clear Structural Engineers Report on file!
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $489,900
