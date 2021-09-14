 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $490,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $490,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $490,000

Enjoy your newly constructed home by Classic Design Homes in an established heights neighborhood. A covered patio greets you as you enter this 2 story farm-house-inspired home. An open concept kitchen, dining room, and living room with a gas fireplace invite you to spend time with family and entertain friends. Walk upstairs to your own private retreat with a family room, your master bedroom suite, and 3 additional bedrooms, a 4 car garage, and nearly a quarter of an acre that allows you to bring all of your toys! Home has not been started, home can be completed in roughly 6 months.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News