5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $490,000

Enjoy your newly constructed home by Classic Design Homes in an established heights neighborhood. A covered patio greets you as you enter this 2 story farm-house-inspired home. An open concept kitchen, dining room, and living room with a gas fireplace invite you to spend time with family and entertain friends. Walk upstairs to your own private retreat with a family room, your master bedroom suite, and 3 additional bedrooms, a 4 car garage, and nearly a quarter of an acre that allows you to bring all of your toys! Home has not been started, home can be completed in roughly 6 months.